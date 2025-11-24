SUPER LOTO DE NOËL DU FOYER DE PLAISANCE

2 Carreau de la Mine Saint-Geniès-de-Varensal Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-14

fin : 2025-12-14

Date(s) :

2025-12-14

Le Foyer Rural de Plaisance vous invite à tenter votre chance lors du super loto du dimanche 14 décembre à 15h.

Info au 04 67 23 69 04

Le Foyer Rural de Plaisance vous invite à tenter votre chance lors du super loto du dimanche 14 décembre à 15h.

Info au 04 67 23 69 04 .

2 Carreau de la Mine Saint-Geniès-de-Varensal 34610 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 69 04

English :

The Foyer Rural de Plaisance invites you to try your luck at the super lotto on Sunday December 14 at 3pm.

Info on 04 67 23 69 04

German :

Das Foyer Rural de Plaisance lädt Sie ein, Ihr Glück bei der Superlotterie am Sonntag, den 14. Dezember um 15 Uhr zu versuchen.

Infos unter 04 67 23 69 04

Italiano :

Il Foyer Rural de Plaisance vi invita a tentare la fortuna al superenalotto domenica 14 dicembre alle 15.00.

Informazioni al numero 04 67 23 69 04

Espanol :

El Foyer Rural de Plaisance le invita a probar suerte en la superlotería el domingo 14 de diciembre a las 15.00 horas.

Información en el 04 67 23 69 04

L’événement SUPER LOTO DE NOËL DU FOYER DE PLAISANCE Saint-Geniès-de-Varensal a été mis à jour le 2025-11-23 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB