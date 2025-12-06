Super loto Salle des fêtes Montignac-Lascaux
Super loto Salle des fêtes Montignac-Lascaux samedi 6 décembre 2025.
Super loto
Salle des fêtes 15 Place Élie Lacoste Montignac-Lascaux Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-12-06
fin : 2025-12-06
2025-12-06
20h30. Loto au profit du téléthon. Nombreux lots à gagner (bons d’achat, airfryer, canard gras, lots de valeur). Bourriche, tombola enfant gratuite. Buvette, crêpes
Super loto au profit du téléthon.
De nombreux lots à gagner bon d’achat de 400€, porc fermier, bons d’achat, airfryer, canard gras, nombreux lots de valeur.
Bourriche, tombola enfants gratuite.
Buvette, crêpes .
Salle des fêtes 15 Place Élie Lacoste Montignac-Lascaux 24290 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 08 46 53 18
English : Super loto
20h30. Lotto in aid of the Telethon. Numerous prizes to be won (vouchers, airfryer, duck, valuable prizes). Free children’s tombola. Refreshment bar, crêpes
German : Super loto
20h30. Lotto zugunsten des Telethon. Zahlreiche Preise zu gewinnen (Einkaufsgutscheine, Airfryer, Fette Ente, wertvolle Preise). Geldbörse, kostenlose Kindertombola. Getränk, Crêpes
Italiano :
20h30. Lotto a favore di Telethon. Numerosi premi in palio (buoni acquisto, friggitrice, anatra ingrassata, premi di valore). Tombola gratuita per bambini. Bar di ristoro, crêpes
Espanol : Super loto
20h30. Lotería a beneficio del telemaratón. Numerosos premios para ganar (vales, airfryer, pato cebado, valiosos premios). Tómbola infantil gratuita. Bar de refrescos, crepes
