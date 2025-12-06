Super loto Salle des fêtes Montignac-Lascaux

Super loto

Salle des fêtes 15 Place Élie Lacoste Montignac-Lascaux Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-06

fin : 2025-12-06

Date(s) :

2025-12-06

20h30. Loto au profit du téléthon. Nombreux lots à gagner (bons d’achat, airfryer, canard gras, lots de valeur). Bourriche, tombola enfant gratuite. Buvette, crêpes

Super loto au profit du téléthon.

De nombreux lots à gagner bon d’achat de 400€, porc fermier, bons d’achat, airfryer, canard gras, nombreux lots de valeur.

Bourriche, tombola enfants gratuite.

Buvette, crêpes .

Salle des fêtes 15 Place Élie Lacoste Montignac-Lascaux 24290 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 08 46 53 18

English : Super loto

20h30. Lotto in aid of the Telethon. Numerous prizes to be won (vouchers, airfryer, duck, valuable prizes). Free children’s tombola. Refreshment bar, crêpes

German : Super loto

20h30. Lotto zugunsten des Telethon. Zahlreiche Preise zu gewinnen (Einkaufsgutscheine, Airfryer, Fette Ente, wertvolle Preise). Geldbörse, kostenlose Kindertombola. Getränk, Crêpes

Italiano :

20h30. Lotto a favore di Telethon. Numerosi premi in palio (buoni acquisto, friggitrice, anatra ingrassata, premi di valore). Tombola gratuita per bambini. Bar di ristoro, crêpes

Espanol : Super loto

20h30. Lotería a beneficio del telemaratón. Numerosos premios para ganar (vales, airfryer, pato cebado, valiosos premios). Tómbola infantil gratuita. Bar de refrescos, crepes

L’événement Super loto Montignac-Lascaux a été mis à jour le 2025-11-10 par OT Lascaux Dordogne Vallée Vézère