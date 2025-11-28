SUPERMOON BLA BLA BAR Rezé

SUPERMOON Vendredi 28 novembre, 20h30 BLA BLA BAR Loire-Atlantique

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-28T20:30:00 – 2025-11-28T22:30:00

Fin : 2025-11-28T20:30:00 – 2025-11-28T22:30:00

Supermoon, c’est un voyage entre ombre et lumière. Leur musique flotte quelque part entre rock psychédélique, ambiances cosmiques et mélodies introspectives.

https://www.instagram.com/supermoon_band/

https://youtu.be/bfVks0EL91Y

BLA BLA BAR 22 rue Fédérico Garcia Lorca, 44400 Reze Rezé 44400 Pont Rousseau Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire 06 76 82 69 62 https://www.facebook.com/blablabar.reze/?locale=fr_FR

https://www.instagram.com/supermoon_band/

https://youtu.be/bfVks0EL91Y Bar et petite restauration.

Lieu Chaleureux et Convivial.

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Pop hypnotique