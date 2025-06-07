SUR LES PAS DE MAX ROUQUETTE, SULS PASSES DE MAX ROQUETA L’EXPOSITION PHOTO TAMBORNET – Argelliers, 7 juin 2025 07:00, Argelliers.

Hérault

Début : 2025-06-07

fin : 2025-06-29

2025-06-07

La Vallée de l’Hérault met le tambourin à l’honneur avec une exposition photographique et patrimoniale. Sous l’objectif de Loïc Casanova, la gestuelle des joueurs est magnifiée et mise en perspective avec le patrimoine local.

Dans le cadre des animations mises en place sur la commune pour commémorer les 20 ans du décès de Max Rouquette, Argelliers a souhaité s’associer à cette exposition, Max Rouquette étant un fervent défenseur du jeu de tambourin.

Exposition coproduite par le service patrimoine de la CCVH et Iso Photo. .

Rue du Presbytère

Argelliers 34380 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 55 65 75 mairie@argelliers.fr

English :

The Hérault Valley puts the tambourine in the spotlight with a photographic and heritage exhibition. Under the lens of Loïc Casanova, the gestures of the players are magnified and put into perspective with the local heritage.

German :

Das Hérault-Tal ehrt das Tamburin mit einer fotografischen und kulturhistorischen Ausstellung. Unter dem Objektiv von Loïc Casanova wird die Gestik der Spieler verherrlicht und mit dem lokalen Kulturerbe in Verbindung gebracht.

Italiano :

La Valle dell’Hérault mette sotto i riflettori il tamburello con una mostra fotografica e patrimoniale. Attraverso l’obiettivo di Loïc Casanova, i gesti dei suonatori vengono ingranditi e messi in prospettiva con il patrimonio locale.

Espanol :

El Valle del Hérault pone la pandereta en el punto de mira con una exposición fotográfica y patrimonial. A través del objetivo de Loïc Casanova, los gestos de los intérpretes se magnifican y se ponen en perspectiva con el patrimonio local.

