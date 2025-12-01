SURIS FETE NOEL SURIS Terres-de-Haute-Charente
SURIS FETE NOEL SURIS Terres-de-Haute-Charente samedi 13 décembre 2025.
SURIS FETE NOEL
SURIS PLACE DE LA MAIRIE Terres-de-Haute-Charente Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-13 18:30:00
fin : 2025-12-13 21:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-13
Animation gratuite Suris fête Noël organisée par le Collectif d’animation
.
SURIS PLACE DE LA MAIRIE Terres-de-Haute-Charente 16270 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 18 79 48 71 josia1159@aol.com
English :
Free Suris fête Noël entertainment organized by the Collectif d’animation
L’événement SURIS FETE NOEL Terres-de-Haute-Charente a été mis à jour le 2025-12-01 par Office de Tourisme Charente Limousine