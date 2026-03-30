Symposium The Incredible Biology of Macrophages Amphithéâtre Le Galet Nice

Symposium The Incredible Biology of Macrophages Amphithéâtre Le Galet Nice lundi 4 mai 2026.

Symposium The Incredible Biology of Macrophages

Amphithéâtre Le Galet 30 Voie Romaine Nice Alpes-Maritimes

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-04
fin : 2026-05-05

Date(s) :
2026-05-04

2 jours de conférences sur les Macrophages.
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Amphithéâtre Le Galet 30 Voie Romaine Nice 06000 Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur  

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English : Symposium The Incredible Biology of Macrophages

2 days of conferences on Macrophages.

L’événement Symposium The Incredible Biology of Macrophages Nice a été mis à jour le 2026-03-25 par Office de Tourisme Métropolitain Nice Côte d’Azur

À voir aussi à Nice (Alpes-Maritimes)