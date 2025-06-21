– Tabar Bar & Restaurant Berlin 21 juin 2025 20:00
Samedi 21 juin, 22h00 Tabar Bar & Restaurant
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-06-21T22:00:00+02:00 – 2025-06-21T23:55:00+02:00
Fin : 2025-06-21T22:00:00+02:00 – 2025-06-21T23:55:00+02:00
Tabar Bar & Restaurant Alt-Moabit 108 10559 Berlin 10559 Moabit Berlin [{« link »: « https://linktr.ee/mea.music.official?fbclid=PAQ0xDSwKmPdBleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABp0nxfs0tcdixkSwPQl5rJT8mZk2-HH-NtGx3ZwE5JQr8yodZADU7mHa2WNC9_aem_nDONMR8OFAXFOJaVc4oiuQ »}]
Mea Liebe