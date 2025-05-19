Table d’orientation Gourdon Alpes-Maritimes, 7 juin 2025, Gourdon.

Table d’orientation

Table d’orientation 06620 Gourdon Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

La Place Victoria offre un panorama exceptionnel sur la Côte d’Azur, s’étendant de Nice aux collines de l’Estérel, avec une visibilité possible jusqu’à la Corse par temps clair.

http://www.gourdon06.fr/index.php +33 4 93 42 92 00

English :

Place Victoria offers an exceptional panorama of the Côte d’Azur, stretching from Nice to the Estérel hills, with visibility as far as Corsica on a clear day.

Deutsch :

Der Place Victoria bietet ein außergewöhnliches Panorama über die Côte d’Azur, das sich von Nizza bis zu den Hügeln des Esterel erstreckt und an klaren Tagen bis nach Korsika sichtbar ist.

Italiano :

Place Victoria offre un’eccezionale vista panoramica sulla Costa Azzurra, che si estende da Nizza alle colline dell’Estérel, con una vista che arriva fino alla Corsica nelle giornate più limpide.

Español :

La plaza Victoria ofrece una vista panorámica excepcional de la Costa Azul, que se extiende desde Niza hasta las colinas de Estérel, con vistas hasta Córcega en un día despejado.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-07 par Apidae Tourisme Scic SA source : Apidae Tourisme