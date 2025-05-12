Table d’orientation Châteauneuf-Grasse Alpes-Maritimes, 7 juin 2025, Châteauneuf-Grasse.

Table d’orientation

Table d’orientation Rue de Bellevue 06740 Châteauneuf-Grasse Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

La table d’orientation offre une vue imprenable sur les Préalpes et la Méditerranée, avec indications des principaux reliefs et villages.

English :

The orientation table offers a breathtaking view of the Pre-Alps and the Mediterranean, with indications of the main landforms and villages.

Deutsch :

Der Orientierungstisch bietet einen atemberaubenden Blick auf die Voralpen und das Mittelmeer, mit Angaben zu den wichtigsten Reliefs und Dörfern.

Italiano :

La tavola di orientamento offre una vista mozzafiato sulle Prealpi e sul Mediterraneo, con indicazioni sui principali rilievi e villaggi.

Español :

La mesa de orientación ofrece una vista impresionante de los Prealpes y el Mediterráneo, con indicaciones de los principales accidentes geográficos y pueblos.

