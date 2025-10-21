TABLEAUX DANSANTS Perpignan
TABLEAUX DANSANTS Perpignan mardi 21 octobre 2025.
TABLEAUX DANSANTS
21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 11 – 11 – 11
Début : Lundi 2025-10-21 16:00:00
fin : 2025-10-21
2025-10-21
Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud Mardi 21 octobre à 14h00, 15h00 et 16h00
21 Rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 19 83 contact@musee-rigaud.fr
English :
? Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud Tuesday, October 21 at 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm
German :
? Kunstmuseum Hyacinthe Rigaud Dienstag, 21. Oktober um 14:00, 15:00 und 16:00 Uhr
Italiano :
? Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud Martedì 21 ottobre alle 14.00, 15.00 e 16.00
Espanol :
? Museo de Arte Hyacinthe Rigaud Martes 21 de octubre a las 14.00, 15.00 y 16.00 horas
