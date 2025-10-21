TABLEAUX DANSANTS Perpignan

TABLEAUX DANSANTS

TABLEAUX DANSANTS Perpignan mardi 21 octobre 2025.

TABLEAUX DANSANTS

21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 11 – 11 – 11

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2025-10-21 16:00:00
fin : 2025-10-21

Date(s) :
2025-10-21

Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud Mardi 21 octobre à 14h00, 15h00 et 16h00
  .

21 Rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 19 83  contact@musee-rigaud.fr

English :

? Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud Tuesday, October 21 at 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm

German :

? Kunstmuseum Hyacinthe Rigaud Dienstag, 21. Oktober um 14:00, 15:00 und 16:00 Uhr

Italiano :

? Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud Martedì 21 ottobre alle 14.00, 15.00 e 16.00

Espanol :

? Museo de Arte Hyacinthe Rigaud Martes 21 de octubre a las 14.00, 15.00 y 16.00 horas

L’événement TABLEAUX DANSANTS Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME