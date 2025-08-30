TANGA LIBRE FERIA DE CARCASSONNE 2025 Carcassonne

Carcassonne Aude

Début : 2025-08-30 11:00:00

fin : 2025-08-30 17:30:00

2025-08-30

DÉAMBULATION EN CENTRE VILLE 11h 14h 15h et 17h30

Le groupe TANGA LIBRE a été créé par des passionnés de musique du monde, qui vous entraîneront dans l’esprit festif des grands carnavals d’Amérique latine. Une invitation à un voyage enflammé au coeur des musiques latines, mêlant cumbia, merengue et rythmes cubains…

Né en 2010, TANGA LIBRE, orchestre déambulatoire festif et réactif, explore les différentes tendances des musiques latines. Si on y entend des accents de cumbia matinée de merengue dominicain, le groupe n’en oublie pas pour autant les rythmes suaves de cuba. Conga Habanera ou rumba Santiagerra sont évidemment au rendez-vous. Autant de rythmes incandescents au service de chansons latines intemporelles…

Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 77 71 11

English :

DOWNTOWN DISMISSAL: 11am 2pm 3pm and 5:30pm

The group TANGA LIBRE was created by world music enthusiasts, who will take you into the festive spirit of the great Latin American carnivals. An invitation to a fiery journey to the heart of Latin music, mixing cumbia, merengue and Cuban rhythms…

Born in 2010, TANGA LIBRE, a festive and responsive ambulatory orchestra, explores the different trends in Latin music. While there are hints of cumbia and Dominican merengue, the group has not forgotten the suave rhythms of Cuba. Conga Habanera and rumba Santiagerra are obviously on the agenda. So many incandescent rhythms in the service of timeless Latin songs…

German :

UMZUG IM STADTZENTRUM: 11 Uhr 14 Uhr 15 Uhr und 17.30 Uhr

Die Gruppe TANGA LIBRE wurde von leidenschaftlichen Weltmusikern gegründet, die Sie in den festlichen Geist der großen Karnevals in Lateinamerika entführen werden. Eine Einladung zu einer feurigen Reise ins Herz der lateinamerikanischen Musik, die Cumbia, Merengue und kubanische Rhythmen miteinander verbindet…

Das 2010 gegründete TANGA LIBRE, ein festliches und reaktives Wanderorchester, erkundet die verschiedenen Tendenzen der lateinamerikanischen Musik. Auch wenn man Akzente von Cumbia und dominikanischem Merengue hört, vergisst die Band nicht die sanften Rhythmen Kubas. Conga Habanera und Rumba Santiagerra sind natürlich auch dabei. So viele glühende Rhythmen im Dienste zeitloser lateinamerikanischer Lieder…

Italiano :

DISCUSSIONE IN CENTRO CITTA’: 11.00 14.00 15.00 e 17.30

Il gruppo TANGA LIBRE è stato creato da un gruppo di appassionati di world music, che vi porterà nello spirito festoso dei grandi carnevali latinoamericani. Un invito a un viaggio infuocato nel cuore della musica latina, mescolando cumbia, merengue e ritmi cubani…

Formata nel 2010, TANGA LIBRE è una band itinerante festosa e reattiva che esplora le diverse tendenze della musica latina. Sebbene vi siano accenni di cumbia e merengue dominicano, il gruppo non ha dimenticato i ritmi fluidi di Cuba. Conga Habanera e rumba Santiagerra sono ovviamente all’ordine del giorno. Tanti ritmi incandescenti al servizio di canzoni latine senza tempo…

Espanol :

DEBATE EN EL CENTRO DE LA CIUDAD: 11.00 h 14.00 h 15.00 h y 17.30 h

El grupo TANGA LIBRE fue creado por un grupo de entusiastas de las músicas del mundo, que le transportarán al espíritu festivo de los grandes carnavales latinoamericanos. Una invitación a un fogoso viaje al corazón de la música latina, mezclando cumbia, merengue y ritmos cubanos…

Formado en 2010, TANGA LIBRE es un grupo itinerante, festivo y reactivo que explora las diferentes tendencias de la música latina. Aunque hay toques de cumbia y merengue dominicano, el grupo no ha olvidado los suaves ritmos de Cuba. La conga habanera y la rumba santiagerra están obviamente a la orden del día. Tantos ritmos incandescentes al servicio de canciones latinas intemporales…

