Tango et dîner Argentino Café Shop Saint-Honoré-les-Bains

samedi 8 novembre 2025.

Tango et dîner Argentino

Café Shop 32 Avenue du Gén d’Espeuilles Saint-Honoré-les-Bains Nièvre

Gratuit
Début : 2025-11-08 18:00:00
fin : 2025-11-08 21:00:00

2025-11-08

Tango et dîner Argentino à 18h au Café Shop, 32 avenue du Général d’Espeuilles.

18h Initiation au tango argentin et démonstration (participation libre).

19h dîner typique argentin, menu 30€ (entrée-plat-dessert).

Infos et réservations au 07 66 25 42 22   .

Café Shop 32 Avenue du Gén d’Espeuilles Saint-Honoré-les-Bains 58360 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 7 66 25 42 22 

