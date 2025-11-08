Tango et dîner Argentino Café Shop Saint-Honoré-les-Bains
Tango et dîner Argentino Café Shop Saint-Honoré-les-Bains samedi 8 novembre 2025.
Tango et dîner Argentino
Café Shop 32 Avenue du Gén d’Espeuilles Saint-Honoré-les-Bains Nièvre
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR
Gratuit
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-08 18:00:00
fin : 2025-11-08 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-08
Tango et dîner Argentino à 18h au Café Shop, 32 avenue du Général d’Espeuilles.
18h Initiation au tango argentin et démonstration (participation libre).
19h dîner typique argentin, menu 30€ (entrée-plat-dessert).
Infos et réservations au 07 66 25 42 22 .
Café Shop 32 Avenue du Gén d’Espeuilles Saint-Honoré-les-Bains 58360 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 7 66 25 42 22
English :
German : Tango et dîner Argentino
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Tango et dîner Argentino Saint-Honoré-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par OT Rives du Morvan