Tango Milonga Esquina BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE Bagnères-de-Bigorre
Tango Milonga Esquina BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE Bagnères-de-Bigorre dimanche 22 mars 2026.
Tango Milonga Esquina
BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE Au Casino de Bagnères Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-22 15:00:00
fin : 2026-03-22 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-03-22
TDJ: Chrystelle Campays
Organisées par Montañas de Tango.
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BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE Au Casino de Bagnères Bagnères-de-Bigorre 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 35 51 02 62
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English :
TDJ: Chrystelle Campays
Organized by Montañas de Tango.
L’événement Tango Milonga Esquina Bagnères-de-Bigorre a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par Pôle du Tourmalet |CDT65