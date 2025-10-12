TANGO, TANGO, TANGO ! LES GRANDS CRUS CLASSIQUES Saint-Chinian

Saint-Chinian Hérault

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Pour le concert d’ouverture de la nouvelle saison l’argentin Eduardo Garcia (bandonéon) et Matthew Sharp (violoncelle) nous ferons vibrer au rythme des Tango argentins….

Une collation conviviale est servie à l’issue du concert (7€) .

Saint-Chinian 34360 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 37 85 29

English :

For the opening concert of the new season, Argentine Eduardo Garcia (bandoneon) and Matthew Sharp (cello) will take us to the rhythm of the Argentine Tango?

German :

Im Eröffnungskonzert der neuen Saison werden der Argentinier Eduardo Garcia (Bandoneon) und Matthew Sharp (Cello) uns in den Rhythmus des argentinischen Tangos versetzen?

Italiano :

Per il concerto di apertura della nuova stagione, il bandoneonista argentino Eduardo Garcia e il violoncellista Matthew Sharp ci porteranno il ritmo del tango argentino?

Espanol :

Para el concierto inaugural de la nueva temporada, el bandoneonista argentino Eduardo García y el violonchelista Matthew Sharp nos traerán el ritmo del tango argentino?

