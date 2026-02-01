Tanguy Pastureau | Un monde hostile L’Abaca Cherves-Richemont
samedi 28 février 2026.
Tanguy Pastureau | Un monde hostile
L’Abaca 3 allée de Prézier Cherves-Richemont Charente
Tarif : – – 30 EUR
Début : 2026-02-28 20:30:00
fin : 2026-02-28 22:00:00
2026-02-28
Tanguy maltraite l’info quotidiennement à 12h10 Dans La Bande Originale Sur France Inter (7 millions d’auditeurs). Retrouvez-le à l’ABACA avec son dernier spectacle un monde hostile
L’Abaca 3 allée de Prézier Cherves-Richemont 16370 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 83 25 69 labaca@valdecognac.fr
English : Tanguy Pastureau | Un monde hostile
Tanguy is a daily news abuser at 12:10 in La Bande Originale on France Inter (7 million listeners). See him at ABACA with his latest show un monde hostile .
