Tanzanie terre d'Afrique

Gerbépal Vosges

Gratuit

0

Gratuit

Date :

Vendredi 2025-11-21 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-21

Date(s) :

2025-11-21

TANZANIE

Terre d’Afrique

Un film réalisé et présenté par Régis Etienne

Organisé par l’association espace culture de Gerbépal.

21 NOVEMBRE 2025 20H30- entrée libre

FOYER RURAL route du NeunéTout public

0 .

Gerbépal 88430 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 85 36 33 94

English :

TANZANIA

Land of Africa

A film directed and presented by Régis Etienne

Organized by the association espace culture de Gerbépal.

nOVEMBER 21TH 2025 ? 8:30 PM free admission

FOYER RURAL route du Neuné

German :

TANZANIA

Land von Afrika

Ein Film, gedreht und präsentiert von Régis Etienne

Organisiert von der Association espace culture de Gerbépal.

21. NOVEMBER 2025 ? 20H30- freier Eintritt

FOYER RURAL route du Neuné

Italiano :

TANZANIA

Terra d’Africa

Un film diretto e presentato da Régis Etienne

Organizzato dall’associazione Espace Culture de Gerbépal.

21 NOVEMBRE 2025 ? 20H30- ingresso gratuito

FOCACCIA RURALE via del Neuné

Espanol :

TANZANIA

Tierra de África

Una película dirigida y presentada por Régis Etienne

Organizado por la asociación Espace Culture de Gerbépal.

21 NOVIEMBRE 2025 ? 20H30- entrada gratuita

FOYER RURAL route du Neuné

