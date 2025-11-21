Tanzanie terre d’Afrique Gerbépal
Tanzanie terre d’Afrique
Gerbépal Vosges
TANZANIE
Terre d’Afrique
Un film réalisé et présenté par Régis Etienne
Organisé par l’association espace culture de Gerbépal.
21 NOVEMBRE 2025 20H30- entrée libre
FOYER RURAL route du NeunéTout public
Gerbépal 88430 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 85 36 33 94
English :
TANZANIA
Land of Africa
A film directed and presented by Régis Etienne
Organized by the association espace culture de Gerbépal.
nOVEMBER 21TH 2025 ? 8:30 PM free admission
FOYER RURAL route du Neuné
German :
TANZANIA
Land von Afrika
Ein Film, gedreht und präsentiert von Régis Etienne
Organisiert von der Association espace culture de Gerbépal.
21. NOVEMBER 2025 ? 20H30- freier Eintritt
FOYER RURAL route du Neuné
Italiano :
TANZANIA
Terra d’Africa
Un film diretto e presentato da Régis Etienne
Organizzato dall’associazione Espace Culture de Gerbépal.
21 NOVEMBRE 2025 ? 20H30- ingresso gratuito
FOCACCIA RURALE via del Neuné
Espanol :
TANZANIA
Tierra de África
Una película dirigida y presentada por Régis Etienne
Organizado por la asociación Espace Culture de Gerbépal.
21 NOVIEMBRE 2025 ? 20H30- entrada gratuita
FOYER RURAL route du Neuné
