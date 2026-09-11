TAP TAKE OVER REFU! AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon

Informations pratiques

Montauban-de-Luchon

TAP TAKE OVER REFU! AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS

CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 19:00:00

fin : 2026-09-19

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Prise de becs en règle par la brasserie REFU. L’occasion rêvée de faire voyager vos papilles et d’enrichir votre vocabulaire de zythologue averti.

Possibilité de restauration locale et végétarienne sur place de 19h à 21h30.

Tout public. .

CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie cafedesquatrechemins31@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A proper beer tasting hosted by REFU Brewery. The perfect opportunity to take your taste buds on a journey and expand your vocabulary as a seasoned beer connoisseur.

Local and vegetarian food will be available on-site from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

L’événement TAP TAKE OVER REFU! AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE