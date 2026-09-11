UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Montauban-de-Luchon

TAP TAKE OVER REFU! AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon

samedi 19 septembre 2026 · CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS · Montauban-de-Luchon

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 19 septembre 2026
Fin
samedi 19 septembre 2026
Heure de début
19:00:00
Lieu
CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS
Adresse
1 Rue de Sous Baylo
Ville
31110 Montauban-de-Luchon
Département
Haute-Garonne
Tarif

Montauban-de-Luchon

TAP TAKE OVER REFU! AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS

CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 19:00:00
fin : 2026-09-19

Date(s) :
2026-09-19

Prise de becs en règle par la brasserie REFU. L’occasion rêvée de faire voyager vos papilles et d’enrichir votre vocabulaire de zythologue averti.
Possibilité de restauration locale et végétarienne sur place de 19h à 21h30.
Tout public.   .

CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   cafedesquatrechemins31@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A proper beer tasting hosted by REFU Brewery. The perfect opportunity to take your taste buds on a journey and expand your vocabulary as a seasoned beer connoisseur.
Local and vegetarian food will be available on-site from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

L’événement TAP TAKE OVER REFU! AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

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