TAP TAKE OVER REFU! AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS · Montauban-de-Luchon
Informations pratiques
Montauban-de-Luchon
TAP TAKE OVER REFU! AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS
CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 19:00:00
fin : 2026-09-19
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Prise de becs en règle par la brasserie REFU. L’occasion rêvée de faire voyager vos papilles et d’enrichir votre vocabulaire de zythologue averti.
Possibilité de restauration locale et végétarienne sur place de 19h à 21h30.
Tout public. .
CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie cafedesquatrechemins31@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A proper beer tasting hosted by REFU Brewery. The perfect opportunity to take your taste buds on a journey and expand your vocabulary as a seasoned beer connoisseur.
Local and vegetarian food will be available on-site from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
L’événement TAP TAKE OVER REFU! AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Montauban-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)
- THÉÂTRE D’IMPRO HORS CADRE AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon 11 septembre 2026
- APÉRO MARIO KART AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS & HIP HOP CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon 12 septembre 2026
- COMPÉTITION DE GOLF EN STABLEFORD GOLF DE LUCHON Montauban-de-Luchon 13 septembre 2026
- LE DÉVERSOIR ATELIER D’ÉCRITURE DU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon 16 septembre 2026
- SESSION IRLANDAISE AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFE DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon 17 septembre 2026