Tarbes Geek Festival TARBES Tarbes
Tarbes Geek Festival
TARBES Bd du Président Kennedy Tarbes Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-06
fin : 2025-12-07
Date(s) :
2025-12-06
Bienvenue à ce grand rendez-vous organisé par l’association Joystick, le salon du jeu vidéo et de la culture geek !
Horaires d’ouverture
Samedi et dimanche 10h à 19h
Fort de plusieurs éditions réussies, le Tarbes Geek Festival vous propose de participer à
– de nombreux tournois qui se dérouleront sur place pendant l’événement
– des conférences d’invités de marque
– des concerts
– des séances dédicaces d’artistes et intervenants réputés dans le monde de la culture geek
.
English :
Welcome to this major event organized by the Joystick association, the video game and geek culture fair!
Opening hours
Saturday and Sunday: 10am to 7pm
On the strength of several successful editions, the Tarbes Geek Festival invites you to take part in
– numerous tournaments to be held on site during the event
– lectures by distinguished guests
– concerts
– signing sessions with artists and speakers renowned in the world of geek culture
German :
Willkommen zu diesem großen Treffen, das von der Joystick Association, der Messe für Videospiele und Geek-Kultur, organisiert wird!
Öffnungszeiten
Samstag und Sonntag: 10 bis 19 Uhr
Nach mehreren erfolgreichen Ausgaben bietet Ihnen das Tarbes Geek Festival die Möglichkeit, an
– zahlreiche Turniere, die während der Veranstaltung vor Ort stattfinden
– vorträge von prominenten Gästen
– konzerte
– autogrammstunden von bekannten Künstlern und Rednern aus der Welt der Geek-Kultur
Italiano :
Benvenuti a questo grande evento organizzato dall’associazione Joystick, la fiera del videogioco e della cultura geek!
Orari di apertura
Sabato e domenica: dalle 10.00 alle 19.00
Forte di numerose edizioni di successo, il Tarbes Geek Festival vi invita a partecipare a
– numerosi tornei che si svolgeranno in loco durante l’evento
– conferenze di ospiti speciali
– concerti
– sessioni di autografi con artisti e relatori rinomati nel mondo della cultura geek
Espanol :
Bienvenido a este gran acontecimiento organizado por la asociación Joystick, ¡la feria del videojuego y la cultura friki!
Horarios de apertura
Sábado y domingo: de 10:00 a 19:00
Tras varias ediciones de éxito, el Festival Geek de Tarbes le invita a participar en
– numerosos torneos in situ durante el evento
– conferencias de invitados especiales
– conciertos
– sesiones de firmas con artistas y conferenciantes de renombre en el mundo de la cultura friki
L’événement Tarbes Geek Festival Tarbes a été mis à jour le 2025-11-19 par OT de Tarbes|CDT65