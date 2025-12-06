Tarbes Geek Festival TARBES Tarbes

Tarbes Geek Festival

TARBES Bd du Président Kennedy Tarbes Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-06

fin : 2025-12-07

Date(s) :

2025-12-06

Bienvenue à ce grand rendez-vous organisé par l’association Joystick, le salon du jeu vidéo et de la culture geek !

Horaires d’ouverture

Samedi et dimanche 10h à 19h

Fort de plusieurs éditions réussies, le Tarbes Geek Festival vous propose de participer à

– de nombreux tournois qui se dérouleront sur place pendant l’événement

– des conférences d’invités de marque

– des concerts

– des séances dédicaces d’artistes et intervenants réputés dans le monde de la culture geek

.

TARBES Bd du Président Kennedy Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie

English :

Welcome to this major event organized by the Joystick association, the video game and geek culture fair!

Opening hours

Saturday and Sunday: 10am to 7pm

On the strength of several successful editions, the Tarbes Geek Festival invites you to take part in

– numerous tournaments to be held on site during the event

– lectures by distinguished guests

– concerts

– signing sessions with artists and speakers renowned in the world of geek culture

German :

Willkommen zu diesem großen Treffen, das von der Joystick Association, der Messe für Videospiele und Geek-Kultur, organisiert wird!

Öffnungszeiten

Samstag und Sonntag: 10 bis 19 Uhr

Nach mehreren erfolgreichen Ausgaben bietet Ihnen das Tarbes Geek Festival die Möglichkeit, an

– zahlreiche Turniere, die während der Veranstaltung vor Ort stattfinden

– vorträge von prominenten Gästen

– konzerte

– autogrammstunden von bekannten Künstlern und Rednern aus der Welt der Geek-Kultur

Italiano :

Benvenuti a questo grande evento organizzato dall’associazione Joystick, la fiera del videogioco e della cultura geek!

Orari di apertura

Sabato e domenica: dalle 10.00 alle 19.00

Forte di numerose edizioni di successo, il Tarbes Geek Festival vi invita a partecipare a

– numerosi tornei che si svolgeranno in loco durante l’evento

– conferenze di ospiti speciali

– concerti

– sessioni di autografi con artisti e relatori rinomati nel mondo della cultura geek

Espanol :

Bienvenido a este gran acontecimiento organizado por la asociación Joystick, ¡la feria del videojuego y la cultura friki!

Horarios de apertura

Sábado y domingo: de 10:00 a 19:00

Tras varias ediciones de éxito, el Festival Geek de Tarbes le invita a participar en

– numerosos torneos in situ durante el evento

– conferencias de invitados especiales

– conciertos

– sesiones de firmas con artistas y conferenciantes de renombre en el mundo de la cultura friki

L’événement Tarbes Geek Festival Tarbes a été mis à jour le 2025-11-19 par OT de Tarbes|CDT65