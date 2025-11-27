TATTOO AVEC KONEKO BODEGUITA Saint-Nazaire

TATTOO AVEC KONEKO Jeudi 27 novembre, 18h00 BODEGUITA Loire-Atlantique

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-27T18:00:00 – 2025-11-27T23:59:00

Fin : 2025-11-27T18:00:00 – 2025-11-27T23:59:00

Viens te faire tatouer un flash unique inspiré de la pop culture : mangas, séries, jeux vidéo, films cultes… tout l’univers geek et rétro revisité par le style de KONEKO.

⚡ Pas de réservation, premier arrivé = premier tatoué.

⚡ Des designs exclusifs préparés spécialement pour cette soirée.

⚡ Ambiance conviviale et bonne humeur garantie !

Marque la date dans ton agenda et viens choper ton flash avant qu’il ne disparaisse✨

https://www.instagram.com/koneko_ttt/

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Pop Culture Geek