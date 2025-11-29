TAVÎ ASTRONEF Toulouse

TAVÎ Samedi 29 novembre, 20h30 ASTRONEF Haute-Garonne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-29T20:30:00 – 2025-11-29T22:30:00

Fin : 2025-11-29T20:30:00 – 2025-11-29T22:30:00

✨ TAVÎ – Rock Psychédélique Kurde ✨

Groupe toulousain mêlant compositions originales, influences kurdes et ambiance rock psychédélique.

https://www.instagram.com/tavimusique/

https://youtu.be/0ltoXKJ1Ijw?si=aCGCMW4bElR8DAqX

ASTRONEF 3 place des Avions, 31400 Toulouse Toulouse 31400 Toulouse Sud-Est Haute-Garonne Occitanie http://cafe-lastronef.fr/ https://www.facebook.com/cafelastronef/?ref=page_internal [{« data »: {« author »: « tavimusique », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « type »: « rich », « title »: « TAVu00ce (@tavimusique) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/475902859_1312516166729777_4654023475635139925_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s240x240_tt6&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLmRqYW5nby4xMDgwLmMyIn0&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=105&_nc_oc=Q6cZ2QE7Vzx-xXD9mA8BFr2-jy1Kg2IFebQhqgTy37Ns2HLFBgvGCKyolMTuktVXiV4zHPs&_nc_ohc=ClOhfK9Od-AQ7kNvwGFQcN-&_nc_gid=vXv2k20SeQ3uqRPZtHRrZQ&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfaCm_dKxYn1jZMAzSKgp9i_lF0fot_e-tVztxKnAyyD5Q&oe=68C8B622&_nc_sid=cc8940 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/tavimusique/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 240, « thumbnail_width »: 240, « options »: {« _enable_profile »: {« label »: « Enable profile embed (US only) », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/tavimusique/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « TAVu00ce », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « TAVIu0302 LIVE 12 december 2024 in DAda Toulouse.nn#Kurdish #Rock #psychedelictrance #Kurdistan #resistance #music #world #rockstar », « type »: « video », « title »: « TAVIu0302 LIVE DAda 2024 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/0ltoXKJ1Ijw/sddefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ltoXKJ1Ijw », « thumbnail_height »: 480, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDADYnupJYb4149Da4ggCwA », « thumbnail_width »: 640, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/0ltoXKJ1Ijw?si=aCGCMW4bElR8DAqX »}] L’Astronef c’est des concerts, du théâtre, des expos, des projections, des ateliers d’échange de savoir…mais aussi un restaurant, un espace inter associatif, une bibliothèque…

Il y a en a pour tout les goûts !

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Kurdish Psychédélique Kurde