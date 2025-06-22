Teatrino Mangiafuoco au Bar à Trucs Le bourg Lherm 22 juin 2025 17:30

Guillermo et son compagnon à quatre pattes viennent nous faire voyager dans leur univers imaginaire, en poésie, en musique et dans la bonne humeur ! Pour les petits comme pour les grands.

Et si vous êtes sages, il y aura de la musique après .

.

Lherm 46150 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 22 84 66 baratrucs46@gmail.com

English :

Guillermo and his four-legged friend take us on a journey into their imaginary world, with poetry, music and good humor! For young and old alike.

And if you’re good, there’ll be music afterwards.

German :

Guillermo und sein vierbeiniger Begleiter kommen, um uns mit Poesie, Musik und guter Laune in ihre Fantasiewelt zu entführen! Für die Kleinen wie für die Großen.

Und wenn Sie brav sind, gibt es danach Musik .

Italiano :

Guillermo e il suo amico a quattro zampe ci accompagnano in un viaggio nel loro mondo immaginario, tra poesia, musica e buonumore! Per grandi e piccini.

E se siete bravi, dopo ci sarà la musica.

Espanol :

Guillermo y su amigo de cuatro patas nos llevan de viaje por su mundo imaginario, ¡con poesía, música y buen humor! Para grandes y pequeños.

Y si eres bueno, habrá música después.

