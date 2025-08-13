TEINTURE AUX CHAMPIGNONS Rue des Galants Florac Trois Rivières

TEINTURE AUX CHAMPIGNONS

Rue des Galants INDIGOTERIE LE CRIS DU CASTOR Florac Trois Rivières Lozère

Tarif : 50 – 50 – 50 EUR

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-13

fin : 2025-08-13

Date(s) :

2025-08-13

Bienvenue dans un monde où l’Art et la Nature se rencontre. Lorsque la créativité est à l’écoute du monde… alors la magie opère…Venez vous initier aux techniques de teinture aux champignons dans notre magnifique jardin.

Rue des Galants INDIGOTERIE LE CRIS DU CASTOR Florac Trois Rivières 48400 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 10 27 57 13

English :

Welcome to a world where Art and Nature meet. When creativity listens to the world… then magic happens…Come and learn mushroom dyeing techniques in our beautiful garden.

German :

Willkommen in einer Welt, in der sich Kunst und Natur begegnen. Wenn die Kreativität der Welt zuhört … dann wirkt die Magie…Kommen Sie und lernen Sie in unserem wunderschönen Garten die Techniken des Pilzfärbens kennen.

Italiano :

Benvenuti in un mondo dove Arte e Natura si incontrano. Quando la creatività ascolta il mondo… venite a cimentarvi nella tintura con i funghi nel nostro magnifico giardino.

Espanol :

Bienvenido a un mundo donde Arte y Naturaleza se encuentran. Cuando la creatividad escucha al mundo… entonces sucede la magia… Ven y prueba a teñir setas en nuestro magnífico jardín.

