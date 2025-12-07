Télécanthon Taron-Sadirac-Viellenave
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR
9h30 marche solidaire, au choix circuits de 5 km ou 10 km. Rallye moto. Tour du canton les motards en balade .
10h concours de Belote.
12h30 repas. .
Salle des sports Taron-Sadirac-Viellenave 64330 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 04 90 28
