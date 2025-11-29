Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Téléthon 2025 avec le Centre SocioCulturel Découverte sportive Salle Omnisports Châtillon-sur-Thouet samedi 29 novembre 2025.

Salle Omnisports 41 Avenue Saint Exupéry Châtillon-sur-Thouet Deux-Sèvres

Tarif : 2 – 2 – EUR

Début : 2025-11-29
fin : 2025-11-29

2025-11-29

Sports découverts boccia, sarbacane, badminton, tennis, tennis de table   .

Salle Omnisports 41 Avenue Saint Exupéry Châtillon-sur-Thouet 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 95 07 43  csc.mptchatillon@csc79.org

