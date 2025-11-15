Téléthon 2025

4 Place Ferdinand de Lesseps Guilly Indre

Tarif : 18 – 18 – EUR

18

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-11-15 08:00:00

fin : 2025-11-15

Date(s) :

2025-11-15

L’association Loisirs au Village et la municipalité, organisent un petit déjeuner et un repas au profit du Téléthon.

L’association Loisirs au Village et la municipalité, organisent un petit déjeuner et un repas au profit du Téléthon, le samedi 15 novembre 2025.

Rendez-vous à la salle des fêtes

Petit déjeuner à partir de 8h

Avec boissons chaudes, Viennoiseries, galettes aux pommes de terre, etc…

Repas à partir de 19h30 avec au menu kir, choucroute, fromage et dessert suivi d’une soirée animée par DJ Lulu et Karine.

Réservation obligatoire avant le 8 novembre 2025. 18 .

4 Place Ferdinand de Lesseps Guilly 36150 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 49 74 85

English :

The Loisirs au Village association and the municipality are organizing a breakfast and lunch in aid of the Telethon.

German :

Der Verein Loisirs au Village und die Gemeinde, organisieren ein Frühstück und ein Essen zu Gunsten des Telethon.

Italiano :

L’associazione Loisirs au Village e il Comune organizzano una colazione e un pasto a favore di Telethon.

Espanol :

La asociación Loisirs au Village y el ayuntamiento organizan un desayuno y una comida a beneficio del Teletón.

L’événement Téléthon 2025 Guilly a été mis à jour le 2025-10-31 par OT Champs d’Amour