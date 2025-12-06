TÉLÉTHON 2025 PORTIRAGNES Portiragnes
TÉLÉTHON 2025 Portiragnes s’engage pour une grande cause !
Dans le cadre du Téléthon 2025, l’association Portiragnes Loisirs vous invite à un repas dansant le Samedi 6 décembre à 20h00 à la salle Jean Ferrat.
Menu gourmand
– Chou croute
– Fromage
– Dessert
– Apéritif et vin
– Café
Animation musicale pour danser toute la soirée !
Ensemble, soutenons le Téléthon et partageons un moment convivial et festif ! .
Boulevard Frédéric Mistral Portiragnes 34420 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 20 70 50 90
