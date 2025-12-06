TÉLÉTHON 2025 PORTIRAGNES

Boulevard Frédéric Mistral Portiragnes Hérault

Tarif : 22 – 22 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-06

fin : 2025-12-06

Date(s) :

2025-12-06

TÉTÉHON 2025 Portiragnes s’engage pour une grande cause !

Dans le cadre du Téléthon 2025, l’association Portiragnes Loisirs vous invite à un repas dansant le Samedi 6 décembre à 20h00 à la salle Jean Ferrat.

Ensemble, soutenons le Téléthon et partageons un moment convivial et festif !

TÉLÉTHON 2025 Portiragnes s’engage pour une grande cause !

Dans le cadre du Téléthon 2025, l’association Portiragnes Loisirs vous invite à un repas dansant le Samedi 6 décembre à 20h00 à la salle Jean Ferrat.

Menu gourmand

– Chou croute

– Fromage

– Dessert

– Apéritif et vin

– Café

Animation musicale pour danser toute la soirée !

Ensemble, soutenons le Téléthon et partageons un moment convivial et festif ! .

Boulevard Frédéric Mistral Portiragnes 34420 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 20 70 50 90

English :

TELETHON 2023 ? Portiragnes commits to a great cause!

The town of PORTIRAGNES, local associations and businesses are mobilizing for a great cause: Beating the disease! Hiking, mountain biking, running, toc tournament, sale of paintings, dog obedience and aeromodelling demonstrations, dinner dance, big bingo…

L’événement TÉLÉTHON 2025 PORTIRAGNES Portiragnes a été mis à jour le 2025-11-26 par 34 OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE