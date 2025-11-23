Téléthon à Saint-Avold marche (8 km)

Le Club Vosgien, la Ville de Saint-Avold, la MJC de Saint-Avold, et l’association DenosMains vous proposent une marche en faveur du téléthon.

Départ de la MJC pour un parcours de 10 km. Collation offerte à l’entrée.Tout public

1 rue de la Chapelle Saint-Avold 57500 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 89 47 69 03 denosmains@outlook.com

English :

The Club Vosgien, the Ville de Saint-Avold, the MJC de Saint-Avold and the DenosMains association are organizing a walk in aid of the Telethon.

Departure from the MJC for a 10 km route. Snack offered at the entrance.

German :

Der Club Vosgien, die Stadt Saint-Avold, die MJC Saint-Avold und der Verein DenosMains bieten Ihnen eine Wanderung zugunsten des Telethons an.

Start am MJC für eine Strecke von 10 km. Kostenloser Imbiss am Eingang.

Italiano :

Il Club Vosgien, la città di Saint-Avold, il MJC di Saint-Avold e l’associazione DenosMains organizzano una camminata a favore di Telethon.

Partenza dal MJC per un percorso di 10 km. Spuntini disponibili all’ingresso.

Espanol :

El Club Vosgien, la ciudad de Saint-Avold, el MJC de Saint-Avold y la asociación DenosMains organizan una marcha a beneficio del telemaratón.

Salida del MJC para un recorrido de 10 km. Aperitivos disponibles en la entrada.

L’événement Téléthon à Saint-Avold marche (8 km) Saint-Avold a été mis à jour le 2025-10-30 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE