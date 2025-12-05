Téléthon à Saint-Avold Portes ouvertes du radio club F4KIP

9 Rue du Château d’eau Saint-Avold Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Dimanche 2025-12-05 08:00:00

fin : 2025-12-06 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-05 2025-12-06 2025-12-07

Le Radio Club F4KIP vous proposent de découvrir des émissions contacts radio amateurs, de la télégraphie.

Sur place, vente de gâteaux et de café.Tout public

0 .

9 Rue du Château d’eau Saint-Avold 57500 Moselle Grand Est f4kip.saintavold@gmail.com

English :

Radio Club F4KIP invites you to discover amateur radio contact programs and telegraphy.

Cakes and coffee for sale on site.

German :

Der Radio Club F4KIP bietet Ihnen die Möglichkeit, Amateur-Radiokontaktsendungen und Telegrafie zu entdecken.

Vor Ort werden Kuchen und Kaffee verkauft.

Italiano :

Il Radio Club F4KIP vi invita a scoprire le trasmissioni di contatto e la telegrafia dei radioamatori.

Vendita di torte e caffè in loco.

Espanol :

El Radio Club F4KIP le invita a descubrir las emisiones de radioaficionados por contacto y telegrafía.

Venta de pasteles y café in situ.

L’événement Téléthon à Saint-Avold Portes ouvertes du radio club F4KIP Saint-Avold a été mis à jour le 2025-10-30 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE