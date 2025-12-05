Téléthon à Saint-Avold Portes ouvertes du radio club F4KIP Saint-Avold
Téléthon à Saint-Avold Portes ouvertes du radio club F4KIP Saint-Avold vendredi 5 décembre 2025.
9 Rue du Château d’eau Saint-Avold Moselle
Le Radio Club F4KIP vous proposent de découvrir des émissions contacts radio amateurs, de la télégraphie.
Sur place, vente de gâteaux et de café.Tout public
9 Rue du Château d’eau Saint-Avold 57500 Moselle Grand Est f4kip.saintavold@gmail.com
English :
Radio Club F4KIP invites you to discover amateur radio contact programs and telegraphy.
Cakes and coffee for sale on site.
German :
Der Radio Club F4KIP bietet Ihnen die Möglichkeit, Amateur-Radiokontaktsendungen und Telegrafie zu entdecken.
Vor Ort werden Kuchen und Kaffee verkauft.
Italiano :
Il Radio Club F4KIP vi invita a scoprire le trasmissioni di contatto e la telegrafia dei radioamatori.
Vendita di torte e caffè in loco.
Espanol :
El Radio Club F4KIP le invita a descubrir las emisiones de radioaficionados por contacto y telegrafía.
Venta de pasteles y café in situ.
