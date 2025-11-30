Téléthon à Saint-Avold vide grenier Saint-Avold
Téléthon à Saint-Avold vide grenier Saint-Avold dimanche 30 novembre 2025.
Téléthon à Saint-Avold vide grenier
Place Champ de Foire Saint-Avold Moselle
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-11-30 07:00:00
fin : 2025-11-30 18:00:00
2025-11-30
Le vide-grenier est organisé par l’ALV Wehneck/Carrière.
Retrouvez sur place une centaine d’exposants, de la restauration, et des articles du téléthon.Tout public
Place Champ de Foire Saint-Avold 57500 Moselle Grand Est serge.eymery@hotmail.com
English :
The garage sale is organized by ALV Wehneck/Carrière.
You’ll find around a hundred exhibitors, food and drink, and telethon items.
German :
Der Flohmarkt wird vom ALV Wehneck/Carrière organisiert.
Vor Ort finden Sie: rund 100 Aussteller, Verpflegung und Telethon-Artikel.
Italiano :
Il mercatino è organizzato dall’ALV Wehneck/Carrière.
Troverete un centinaio di espositori, cibo e bevande e articoli di Telethon.
Espanol :
La venta de garaje está organizada por ALV Wehneck/Carrière.
Encontrarás un centenar de expositores, comida y bebida, y artículos de telemaratón.
L’événement Téléthon à Saint-Avold vide grenier Saint-Avold a été mis à jour le 2025-10-30 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE