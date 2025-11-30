Téléthon à Saint-Avold vide grenier Saint-Avold

Téléthon à Saint-Avold vide grenier

Le vide-grenier est organisé par l’ALV Wehneck/Carrière.

Retrouvez sur place une centaine d’exposants, de la restauration, et des articles du téléthon.Tout public

Place Champ de Foire Saint-Avold 57500 Moselle Grand Est serge.eymery@hotmail.com

English :

The garage sale is organized by ALV Wehneck/Carrière.

You’ll find around a hundred exhibitors, food and drink, and telethon items.

German :

Der Flohmarkt wird vom ALV Wehneck/Carrière organisiert.

Vor Ort finden Sie: rund 100 Aussteller, Verpflegung und Telethon-Artikel.

Italiano :

Il mercatino è organizzato dall’ALV Wehneck/Carrière.

Troverete un centinaio di espositori, cibo e bevande e articoli di Telethon.

Espanol :

La venta de garaje está organizada por ALV Wehneck/Carrière.

Encontrarás un centenar de expositores, comida y bebida, y artículos de telemaratón.

