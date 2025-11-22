Téléthon à St-Bonnet-de-Rochefort Saint-Bonnet-de-Rochefort

Téléthon à St-Bonnet-de-Rochefort

Sur la place du rond-point. Saint-Bonnet-de-Rochefort Allier

Début : 2025-11-22 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-22 14:00:00

2025-11-22

Venez déguster saucisson chaud ou poitrine cuite à l’alambic.

Sur la place du rond-point. Saint-Bonnet-de-Rochefort 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 83 43 28 99

English :

Come and enjoy hot sausage or still-cooked brisket.

German :

Probieren Sie warme Wurst oder in der Destille gegartes Brustfleisch.

Italiano :

Venite a gustare una salsiccia calda o una punta di petto ancora cotta.

Espanol :

Venga y disfrute de una salchicha caliente o una falda aún cocida.

