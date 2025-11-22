Téléthon à St-Bonnet-de-Rochefort Saint-Bonnet-de-Rochefort
Début : 2025-11-22 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-22 14:00:00
2025-11-22
Venez déguster saucisson chaud ou poitrine cuite à l’alambic.
Sur la place du rond-point. Saint-Bonnet-de-Rochefort 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 83 43 28 99
English :
Come and enjoy hot sausage or still-cooked brisket.
German :
Probieren Sie warme Wurst oder in der Destille gegartes Brustfleisch.
Italiano :
Venite a gustare una salsiccia calda o una punta di petto ancora cotta.
Espanol :
Venga y disfrute de una salchicha caliente o una falda aún cocida.
L’événement Téléthon à St-Bonnet-de-Rochefort Saint-Bonnet-de-Rochefort a été mis à jour le 2025-11-07 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule