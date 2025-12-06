Téléthon au Châtel Tennis Club

Rue des tennis Châtelaillon-Plage Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-06 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-06 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-06

Le 6 décembre de 14h à 17h, le Châtel Tennis Club organise une après-midi sportive et solidaire pour le Téléthon. Jeux, tennis, pickleball, ping-pong et goûter préparé par les mini-coachs et bénévoles.

Participation 5 € reversés au Téléthon.

.

Rue des tennis Châtelaillon-Plage 17340 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 56 34 84

English :

On December 6 from 2pm to 5pm, the Châtel Tennis Club is organizing an afternoon of sports and solidarity for the Telethon. Games, tennis, pickleball, ping-pong and snack prepared by mini-coaches and volunteers.

Participation: 5 ? donated to the Telethon.

L’événement Téléthon au Châtel Tennis Club Châtelaillon-Plage a été mis à jour le 2025-12-03 par Office de Tourisme de Châtelaillon-Plage