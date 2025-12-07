Téléthon Bal Folk Salle des fêtes Joseph Avit Aigrefeuille-d’Aunis
Téléthon Bal Folk Salle des fêtes Joseph Avit Aigrefeuille-d’Aunis dimanche 7 décembre 2025.
Téléthon Bal Folk
Salle des fêtes Joseph Avit 6 avenue des Marronniers Aigrefeuille-d’Aunis Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 7 – 7 – 7 EUR
Début : 2025-12-07 15:00:00
fin : 2025-12-07 19:00:00
2025-12-07
Bal folk organisé par l’association Aigrefolk et animé par Pêcheurs de Notes, Ebrenn et Agrifolium.
Ouvert à tous, même aux débutants.
Ce bal est organisé au profit du #Téléthon2025.
Salle des fêtes Joseph Avit 6 avenue des Marronniers Aigrefeuille-d'Aunis 17290 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 23 96 62 02 aigrefolk17@gmail.com
English :
Folk ball organized by the Aigrefolk association and hosted by Pêcheurs de Notes, Ebrenn and Agrifolium.
Open to all, even beginners.
This ball is organized in aid of #Téléthon2025.
German :
Folk-Ball, organisiert von der Vereinigung Aigrefolk und musikalisch begleitet von Pêcheurs de Notes, Ebrenn und Agrifolium.
Offen für alle, auch für Anfänger.
Dieser Ball wird zugunsten des #Téléthon2025 organisiert.
Italiano :
Danza popolare organizzata dall’associazione Aigrefolk ed eseguita da Pêcheurs de Notes, Ebrenn e Agrifolium.
Aperto a tutti, anche ai principianti.
Questo ballo è organizzato a favore di #Téléthon2025.
Espanol :
Baile folclórico organizado por la asociación Aigrefolk e interpretado por Pêcheurs de Notes, Ebrenn y Agrifolium.
Abierto a todos, incluso principiantes.
Este baile se organiza a beneficio de #Téléthon2025.
