Téléthon Bal Folk Salle des fêtes Joseph Avit Aigrefeuille-d’Aunis

Téléthon Bal Folk

Salle des fêtes Joseph Avit 6 avenue des Marronniers Aigrefeuille-d’Aunis Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 7 – 7 – 7 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-07 15:00:00

fin : 2025-12-07 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-07

Bal folk organisé par l’association Aigrefolk et animé par Pêcheurs de Notes, Ebrenn et Agrifolium.

Ouvert à tous, même aux débutants.

Ce bal est organisé au profit du #Téléthon2025.

Salle des fêtes Joseph Avit 6 avenue des Marronniers Aigrefeuille-d’Aunis 17290 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 23 96 62 02 aigrefolk17@gmail.com

English :

Folk ball organized by the Aigrefolk association and hosted by Pêcheurs de Notes, Ebrenn and Agrifolium.

Open to all, even beginners.

This ball is organized in aid of #Téléthon2025.

German :

Folk-Ball, organisiert von der Vereinigung Aigrefolk und musikalisch begleitet von Pêcheurs de Notes, Ebrenn und Agrifolium.

Offen für alle, auch für Anfänger.

Dieser Ball wird zugunsten des #Téléthon2025 organisiert.

Italiano :

Danza popolare organizzata dall’associazione Aigrefolk ed eseguita da Pêcheurs de Notes, Ebrenn e Agrifolium.

Aperto a tutti, anche ai principianti.

Questo ballo è organizzato a favore di #Téléthon2025.

Espanol :

Baile folclórico organizado por la asociación Aigrefolk e interpretado por Pêcheurs de Notes, Ebrenn y Agrifolium.

Abierto a todos, incluso principiantes.

Este baile se organiza a beneficio de #Téléthon2025.

