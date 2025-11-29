Téléthon Beaumont-lès-Valence
Téléthon Beaumont-lès-Valence samedi 29 novembre 2025.
Téléthon
Centre village Beaumont-lès-Valence Drôme
Tarif : 4 – 4 – 12 EUR
Début : 2025-11-29 09:30:00
fin : 2025-11-29 22:30:00
2025-11-29
En partenariat avec les associations locales, la mairie vous donne rendez-vous pour une journée entière au profit du Téléthon
Centre village Beaumont-lès-Valence 26760 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 59 44 48 communication@beaumontlesvalence.fr
English :
In partnership with local associations, the Town Hall invites you to an all-day event in aid of the Telethon
German :
In Partnerschaft mit den örtlichen Vereinen lädt Sie das Rathaus zu einem ganzen Tag zugunsten des Telethon ein
Italiano :
In collaborazione con le associazioni locali, il Municipio vi invita a un evento di un’intera giornata a favore di Telethon
Espanol :
En colaboración con asociaciones locales, el Ayuntamiento organiza un acto de un día de duración para recaudar fondos para el Telemaratón
