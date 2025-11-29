Téléthon

Centre village Beaumont-lès-Valence Drôme

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 12 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-29 09:30:00

fin : 2025-11-29 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-29

En partenariat avec les associations locales, la mairie vous donne rendez-vous pour une journée entière au profit du Téléthon

.

Centre village Beaumont-lès-Valence 26760 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 59 44 48 communication@beaumontlesvalence.fr

English :

In partnership with local associations, the Town Hall invites you to an all-day event in aid of the Telethon

German :

In Partnerschaft mit den örtlichen Vereinen lädt Sie das Rathaus zu einem ganzen Tag zugunsten des Telethon ein

Italiano :

In collaborazione con le associazioni locali, il Municipio vi invita a un evento di un’intera giornata a favore di Telethon

Espanol :

En colaboración con asociaciones locales, el Ayuntamiento organiza un acto de un día de duración para recaudar fondos para el Telemaratón

L’événement Téléthon Beaumont-lès-Valence a été mis à jour le 2025-11-21 par Valence Romans Tourisme