TÉLÉTHON DANSE AU PROFIT DE L’AFM 66 Perpignan
Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5
Tarif enfant
Début : 2025-12-07 15:00:00
fin : 2025-12-07
2025-12-07
Au Palais des Congrès, Spectacle de Danse au profit du Téléthon.
Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 66 92 82 13
English :
At the Palais des Congrès, Dance show in aid of the Telethon.
German :
Im Palais des Congrès, Tanzaufführung zugunsten des Telethon.
Italiano :
Al Palazzo dei Congressi, spettacolo di danza a favore di Telethon.
Espanol :
En el Palacio de Congresos, espectáculo de danza a beneficio del Teletón.
