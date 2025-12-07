TÉLÉTHON DANSE AU PROFIT DE L’AFM 66

Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif enfant

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-07 15:00:00

fin : 2025-12-07

Date(s) :

2025-12-07

Au Palais des Congrès, Spectacle de Danse au profit du Téléthon.

Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 66 92 82 13

English :

At the Palais des Congrès, Dance show in aid of the Telethon.

German :

Im Palais des Congrès, Tanzaufführung zugunsten des Telethon.

Italiano :

Al Palazzo dei Congressi, spettacolo di danza a favore di Telethon.

Espanol :

En el Palacio de Congresos, espectáculo de danza a beneficio del Teletón.

L’événement TÉLÉTHON DANSE AU PROFIT DE L’AFM 66 Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2025-11-20 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME