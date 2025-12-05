Téléthon des étudiants au stade aquatique Stade aquatique Vichy communauté Bellerive-sur-Allier

Téléthon des étudiants au stade aquatique

Stade aquatique Vichy communauté 2 chemin des Chabannes Basses Bellerive-sur-Allier Allier

Les étudiants de l’agglomération vichyssoise proposent des animations et dégustations dans le hall du stade aquatique au bénéfice du téléthon. Il y aura aussi des massages au bord du bassin avec les étudiants Kinés de Vichy

Stade aquatique Vichy communauté 2 chemin des Chabannes Basses Bellerive-sur-Allier 03700 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 31 05 27

Students from the Vichy area are offering entertainment and tastings in the hall of the aquatic stadium in aid of the telethon. There will also be poolside massages by Vichy’s student physiotherapists

