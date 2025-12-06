Téléthon Langeac

Téléthon

Centre Culturel & Centre-Ville Langeac Haute-Loire

Début : Samedi 2025-12-06 09:00:00

fin : 2025-12-06 18:00:00

2025-12-06

Animations organisée par les associations langeadoises au profit de AFM Téléthon. Concert, rando VTT, course d’orientation, marche nordique, Zumba ou encore randonnée 4×4.

Centre Culturel & Centre-Ville Langeac 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 71 10

English :

Events organized by Langead associations in aid of AFM Téléthon. Concerts, mountain biking, orienteering, Nordic walking, Zumba and 4×4 trekking.

German :

Von den Langeadoiser Vereinen organisierte Veranstaltungen zugunsten von AFM Téléthon. Konzert, Mountainbike-Tour, Orientierungslauf, Nordic Walking, Zumba oder 4×4-Tour.

Italiano :

Eventi organizzati dalle associazioni di Langead a favore di AFM Téléthon. Concerti, gite in mountain bike, orienteering, nordic walking, Zumba e gite in 4×4.

Espanol :

Actos organizados por las asociaciones de Langead en beneficio de AFM Téléthon. Conciertos, paseos en bicicleta de montaña, orientación, marcha nórdica, zumba y paseos en 4×4.

