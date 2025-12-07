Téléthon Langeac
Téléthon Langeac dimanche 7 décembre 2025.
Téléthon
Centre Culturel & Centre-Ville Langeac Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-07 09:00:00
fin : 2025-12-07 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-07
Animations organisée par les associations langeadoises au profit de AFM Téléthon avec randonnée quad et SSV.
.
Centre Culturel & Centre-Ville Langeac 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 71 10
English :
Events organized by Langead associations in aid of AFM Telethon with quad and SSV rides.
L’événement Téléthon Langeac a été mis à jour le 2025-11-27 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier