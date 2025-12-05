TÉLÉTHON Larra

TÉLÉTHON

TÉLÉTHON Larra vendredi 5 décembre 2025.

TÉLÉTHON

DOMAINE DE CAVAILLÉ Larra Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
0
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-05
fin : 2025-12-06

Date(s) :
2025-12-05

Nous vous attendons nombreux, pour ce week-end rythmé d’activités et animations au profit du Téléthon !
Vendredi, à 20h30
Une pièce de théâtre de la Compagnie À fleur de mot intitulée Jusqu’à n’en plus pouvoir , d’après Boxons jusqu’à n’en plus pouvoir de Stéphane JAUBERTIE (à partir de 10 ans).

Samedi
10h00 Marche ; Sculptures de ballons ; Jeux en bois ; Maquillage.
14h30 Concours de pétanque en doublette (Sur inscription 5€ par personne).
16h00 Spectacle de la Compagnie être et paraître intitulé Les torréfacteurs de rêve (tout public). 0  .

DOMAINE DE CAVAILLÉ Larra 31330 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 82 62 54  generations.larra@gmail.com

English :

We look forward to seeing many of you there, for a weekend of activities and entertainment in aid of the Telethon!

German :

Wir erwarten Sie zahlreich zu diesem Wochenende mit vielen Aktivitäten und Animationen zugunsten des Telethon!

Italiano :

Ci auguriamo di vedere molti di voi in questo fine settimana di attività ed eventi a favore di Telethon!

Espanol :

Esperamos ver a muchos de ustedes en este fin de semana de actividades y actos en beneficio del Telemaratón

L’événement TÉLÉTHON Larra a été mis à jour le 2025-11-24 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE