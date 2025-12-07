[Téléthon] Loto Espace Nelson Mandela Dives-sur-Mer

[Téléthon] Loto

Espace Nelson Mandela Avenue de la Liberté, 8 Mai 1945 Dives-sur-Mer Calvados

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-07 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-07 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-07

Venez tenter votre chance pour espérer pouvoir repartir avec de nombreux lots. La roue tourne !

Organisé par l’Association Agir et Guérir avec Dives au profit du Téléthon.

Réservations par SMS au 07 59 69 24 23. .

Espace Nelson Mandela Avenue de la Liberté, 8 Mai 1945 Dives-sur-Mer 14160 Calvados Normandie +33 7 59 69 24 23

English : [Téléthon] Loto

Come and try your luck for a chance to win one of the many prizes on offer. The wheel is spinning!

Doors open at 12.30pm, with refreshments available.

German : [Téléthon] Loto

Kommen Sie und versuchen Sie Ihr Glück und hoffen Sie, dass Sie mit zahlreichen Preisen nach Hause gehen können. Das Rad dreht sich!

Italiano :

Venite a tentare la fortuna per vincere uno dei tanti premi in palio. La ruota gira!

Espanol :

Venga y pruebe suerte para ganar uno de los muchos premios que se ofrecen. La ruleta está girando

