[Téléthon] Loto Espace Nelson Mandela Dives-sur-Mer
[Téléthon] Loto
Espace Nelson Mandela Avenue de la Liberté, 8 Mai 1945 Dives-sur-Mer Calvados
Tarif :
Date et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-07 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-07 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-07
Venez tenter votre chance pour espérer pouvoir repartir avec de nombreux lots. La roue tourne !
Organisé par l’Association Agir et Guérir avec Dives au profit du Téléthon.
Réservations par SMS au 07 59 69 24 23. .
Espace Nelson Mandela Avenue de la Liberté, 8 Mai 1945 Dives-sur-Mer 14160 Calvados Normandie +33 7 59 69 24 23
English : [Téléthon] Loto
Come and try your luck for a chance to win one of the many prizes on offer. The wheel is spinning!
Doors open at 12.30pm, with refreshments available.
German : [Téléthon] Loto
Kommen Sie und versuchen Sie Ihr Glück und hoffen Sie, dass Sie mit zahlreichen Preisen nach Hause gehen können. Das Rad dreht sich!
Italiano :
Venite a tentare la fortuna per vincere uno dei tanti premi in palio. La ruota gira!
Espanol :
Venga y pruebe suerte para ganar uno de los muchos premios que se ofrecen. La ruleta está girando
