Téléthon marche du Club Vosgien D14 Thionville

Le Club Vosgien de Thionville organise une marche au progit du Téléthon.

Rendez-vous au chalet du Club Vosgien. Ouvert aux non-adhérents.Tout public

D14 Chalet du Club Vosgien Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 56 48 44 cvthionville@gmail.com

English :

The Club Vosgien de Thionville is organizing a walk in aid of the Telethon.

Meet at the Club Vosgien chalet. Open to non-members.

German :

Der Club Vosgien de Thionville organisiert eine Wanderung zugunsten des Téléthon.

Treffpunkt ist das Chalet des Club Vosgien. Auch Nicht-Mitglieder können teilnehmen.

Italiano :

Il Club Vosgien di Thionville organizza una passeggiata a favore di Telethon.

Ritrovo presso lo chalet del Club Vosgien. Aperta ai non soci.

Espanol :

El Club Vosgien de Thionville organiza una marcha a beneficio del Teletón.

Encuentro en el chalet del Club Vosgien. Abierto a los no socios.

