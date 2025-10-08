Téléthon marche du Club Vosgien D14 Thionville
Téléthon marche du Club Vosgien D14 Thionville mercredi 8 octobre 2025.
Téléthon marche du Club Vosgien
D14 Chalet du Club Vosgien Thionville Moselle
Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-10-08 14:00:00
fin : 2025-10-08
2025-10-08
Le Club Vosgien de Thionville organise une marche au progit du Téléthon.
Rendez-vous au chalet du Club Vosgien. Ouvert aux non-adhérents.Tout public
D14 Chalet du Club Vosgien Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 56 48 44 cvthionville@gmail.com
English :
The Club Vosgien de Thionville is organizing a walk in aid of the Telethon.
Meet at the Club Vosgien chalet. Open to non-members.
German :
Der Club Vosgien de Thionville organisiert eine Wanderung zugunsten des Téléthon.
Treffpunkt ist das Chalet des Club Vosgien. Auch Nicht-Mitglieder können teilnehmen.
Italiano :
Il Club Vosgien di Thionville organizza una passeggiata a favore di Telethon.
Ritrovo presso lo chalet del Club Vosgien. Aperta ai non soci.
Espanol :
El Club Vosgien de Thionville organiza una marcha a beneficio del Teletón.
Encuentro en el chalet del Club Vosgien. Abierto a los no socios.
L’événement Téléthon marche du Club Vosgien Thionville a été mis à jour le 2025-09-23 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME