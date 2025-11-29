Téléthon rando avec Grignotte-collines

Espace Fabro Bas-en-Basset Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-29 13:30:00

fin : 2025-11-29

Date(s) :

2025-11-29

Grignotte colline propose 2 randos de 8 ou 12 kms au profit du téléthon

Inscription à partir de 13h30

Vin chaud à mi-parcours apporter son gobelet

.

Espace Fabro Bas-en-Basset 43210 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 66 95 44

English :

Grignotte colline offers 2 hikes of 8 or 12 kms in aid of the telethon

Registration from 1:30pm

Mulled wine at the halfway point bring your own cup

German :

Grignotte colline bietet 2 Wanderungen von 8 oder 12 kms zu Gunsten des Telethon an

Anmeldung ab 13.30 Uhr

Glühwein auf halber Strecke Becher mitbringen

Italiano :

Grignotte colline propone 2 escursioni di 8 o 12 km a favore di Telethon

Iscrizioni a partire dalle 13.30

Vin brulé a metà percorso portare la propria tazza

Espanol :

Grignotte colline ofrece 2 caminatas de 8 o 12 kms a beneficio del telemaratón

Inscripciones a partir de las 13h30

Vino caliente a mitad de camino traiga su propia taza

L’événement Téléthon rando avec Grignotte-collines Bas-en-Basset a été mis à jour le 2025-11-12 par Office de Tourisme des Marches du Velay Rochebaron