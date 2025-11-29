Téléthon rando avec Grignotte-collines Bas-en-Basset
Téléthon rando avec Grignotte-collines Bas-en-Basset samedi 29 novembre 2025.
Téléthon rando avec Grignotte-collines
Espace Fabro Bas-en-Basset Haute-Loire
Début : 2025-11-29 13:30:00
fin : 2025-11-29
2025-11-29
Grignotte colline propose 2 randos de 8 ou 12 kms au profit du téléthon
Inscription à partir de 13h30
Vin chaud à mi-parcours apporter son gobelet
Espace Fabro Bas-en-Basset 43210 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 66 95 44
English :
Grignotte colline offers 2 hikes of 8 or 12 kms in aid of the telethon
Registration from 1:30pm
Mulled wine at the halfway point bring your own cup
German :
Grignotte colline bietet 2 Wanderungen von 8 oder 12 kms zu Gunsten des Telethon an
Anmeldung ab 13.30 Uhr
Glühwein auf halber Strecke Becher mitbringen
Italiano :
Grignotte colline propone 2 escursioni di 8 o 12 km a favore di Telethon
Iscrizioni a partire dalle 13.30
Vin brulé a metà percorso portare la propria tazza
Espanol :
Grignotte colline ofrece 2 caminatas de 8 o 12 kms a beneficio del telemaratón
Inscripciones a partir de las 13h30
Vino caliente a mitad de camino traiga su propia taza
