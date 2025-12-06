Téléthon Saint-Amand-en-Puisaye
Parc du château Saint-Amand-en-Puisaye Nièvre
Début : 2025-12-06 10:00:00
fin : 2025-12-06
2025-12-06
Randonnée pédestre de 8 km, café, chocolat et vin chauds, crêpes, tombola, macarons de Gloria, biscuits, compositions décoration Noël. .
Parc du château Saint-Amand-en-Puisaye 58310 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté cheuxnouslesfetes@orange.fr
