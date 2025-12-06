Téléthon Saint-Amand-en-Puisaye

Téléthon Saint-Amand-en-Puisaye samedi 6 décembre 2025.

Parc du château Saint-Amand-en-Puisaye Nièvre

Tarif : 2 – 2 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-06 10:00:00
fin : 2025-12-06

Date(s) :
2025-12-06

Randonnée pédestre de 8 km, café, chocolat et vin chauds, crêpes, tombola, macarons de Gloria, biscuits, compositions décoration Noël.   .

Parc du château Saint-Amand-en-Puisaye 58310 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté   cheuxnouslesfetes@orange.fr

