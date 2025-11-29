TÉLÉTHON

Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve Hérault

Début : 2025-11-29

fin : 2025-11-29

2025-11-29

Spectacle musical intergénérationnel au profit du Téléthon, Le Micro d’Or

Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve 34230 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 57 51 37

Intergenerational musical show in aid of the Telethon, Le Micro d’Or

Generationsübergreifende Musikshow zugunsten von Telethon, Le Micro d’Or

Spettacolo musicale intergenerazionale a favore di Telethon, Le Micro d’Or

Espectáculo musical intergeneracional a beneficio del Teletón, Le Micro d’Or

