TÉLÉTHON Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve

TÉLÉTHON Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve samedi 29 novembre 2025.

Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve Hérault

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-11-29
fin : 2025-11-29

2025-11-29

Spectacle musical intergénérationnel au profit du Téléthon, Le Micro d’Or
Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve 34230 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 57 51 37 

English :

Intergenerational musical show in aid of the Telethon, Le Micro d’Or

German :

Generationsübergreifende Musikshow zugunsten von Telethon, Le Micro d’Or

Italiano :

Spettacolo musicale intergenerazionale a favore di Telethon, Le Micro d’Or

Espanol :

Espectáculo musical intergeneracional a beneficio del Teletón, Le Micro d’Or

