TÉLÉTHON Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve
TÉLÉTHON Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve samedi 29 novembre 2025.
TÉLÉTHON
Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-29
fin : 2025-11-29
Date(s) :
2025-11-29
Spectacle musical intergénérationnel au profit du Téléthon, Le Micro d’Or
Spectacle musical intergénérationnel au profit du Téléthon, Le Micro d’Or .
Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve 34230 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 57 51 37
English :
Intergenerational musical show in aid of the Telethon, Le Micro d’Or
German :
Generationsübergreifende Musikshow zugunsten von Telethon, Le Micro d’Or
Italiano :
Spettacolo musicale intergenerazionale a favore di Telethon, Le Micro d’Or
Espanol :
Espectáculo musical intergeneracional a beneficio del Teletón, Le Micro d’Or
L’événement TÉLÉTHON Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve a été mis à jour le 2025-11-09 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT