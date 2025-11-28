Téléthon | Soirée Belote Saint-Martin-de-Gurson
Téléthon | Soirée Belote Saint-Martin-de-Gurson vendredi 28 novembre 2025.
Téléthon | Soirée Belote
Salle des fêtes Saint-Martin-de-Gurson Dordogne
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-28
fin : 2025-11-28
Date(s) :
2025-11-28
Venez participer à la soirée belote à Saint-Martin-de-Gurson !
Buvette crêpes soupe offerte en fin de jeu.
Participation sur inscription. .
Salle des fêtes Saint-Martin-de-Gurson 24610 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 89 13 63 29 dlhdt@orange.fr
English : Téléthon | Soirée Belote
German : Téléthon | Soirée Belote
Italiano :
Espanol : Téléthon | Soirée Belote
L’événement Téléthon | Soirée Belote Saint-Martin-de-Gurson a été mis à jour le 2025-11-18 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides