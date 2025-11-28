Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Téléthon | Soirée Belote Saint-Martin-de-Gurson vendredi 28 novembre 2025.

Salle des fêtes Saint-Martin-de-Gurson Dordogne

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Venez participer à la soirée belote à Saint-Martin-de-Gurson !

Buvette crêpes soupe offerte en fin de jeu.
Participation sur inscription.   .

Salle des fêtes Saint-Martin-de-Gurson 24610 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 89 13 63 29  dlhdt@orange.fr

mis à jour le 2025-11-18