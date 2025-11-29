Téléthon Soirée théâtre Faux départ Salle des fêtes Vénérand

Téléthon Soirée théâtre Faux départ

Début : 2025-11-29 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-29

2025-11-29

Théatre à Vénérand au profit du téléthon.

La troupe BUSSACOMEDIE présente Faux Départ . Une comédie grand public pleine de calembours, de coups de théâtre et d’heureuses péripéties !

Salle des fêtes 26 Rue des Deux Sources Vénérand 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 97 77 03

English :

Theater in Vénérand in aid of the telethon.

The BUSSACOMEDIE troupe presents Faux Départ . A comedy for the general public, full of puns, theatrical coups and happy adventures!

German :

Theater in Vénérand zugunsten des Telethon.

Die Truppe BUSSACOMEDIE präsentiert Faux Départ . Eine Komödie für ein breites Publikum voller Pointen, Theaterstücke und glücklicher Wendungen!

Italiano :

Teatro a Vénérand a favore di Telethon.

La compagnia BUSSACOMEDIE presenta Faux Départ . Una commedia per il grande pubblico piena di giochi di parole, teatrini e avventure felici!

Espanol :

Teatro en Vénérand a beneficio del telemaratón.

La compañía BUSSACOMEDIE presenta Faux Départ . Una comedia para todos los públicos llena de juegos de palabras, teatro y alegres aventuras

