Téléthon Soirée théâtre Faux départ Salle des fêtes Vénérand

Salle des fêtes 26 Rue des Deux Sources Vénérand Charente-Maritime
2025-11-29 20:30:00
2025-11-29
2025-11-29
Théatre à Vénérand au profit du téléthon.
La troupe BUSSACOMEDIE présente Faux Départ . Une comédie grand public pleine de calembours, de coups de théâtre et d’heureuses péripéties !
Salle des fêtes 26 Rue des Deux Sources Vénérand 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 97 77 03
English :
Theater in Vénérand in aid of the telethon.
The BUSSACOMEDIE troupe presents Faux Départ . A comedy for the general public, full of puns, theatrical coups and happy adventures!
German :
Theater in Vénérand zugunsten des Telethon.
Die Truppe BUSSACOMEDIE präsentiert Faux Départ . Eine Komödie für ein breites Publikum voller Pointen, Theaterstücke und glücklicher Wendungen!
Italiano :
Teatro a Vénérand a favore di Telethon.
La compagnia BUSSACOMEDIE presenta Faux Départ . Una commedia per il grande pubblico piena di giochi di parole, teatrini e avventure felici!
Espanol :
Teatro en Vénérand a beneficio del telemaratón.
La compañía BUSSACOMEDIE presenta Faux Départ . Una comedia para todos los públicos llena de juegos de palabras, teatro y alegres aventuras
