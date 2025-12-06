Téléthon Tournoi Badminton nocturne à Fretigney-et-Velloreille Fretigney-et-Velloreille

gymnase Fretigney-et-Velloreille Haute-Saône

Tarif : 2 EUR

Début : 2025-12-06 18:00:00
fin : 2025-12-06 02:00:00

2025-12-06

L’association Tennis et Badminton de Fretigney-et-Velloreille organise, au Gymnase de la commune, un tournoi nocturne de badminton au profit du Téléthon. Venez nombreux participer à cet événement sportif et solidaire !   .

gymnase Fretigney-et-Velloreille 70130 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté   ass.tennis.bad.fretigney@outlook.fr

