Téléthon Tournoi Badminton nocturne à Fretigney-et-Velloreille Fretigney-et-Velloreille

Téléthon Tournoi Badminton nocturne à Fretigney-et-Velloreille
gymnase Fretigney-et-Velloreille Haute-Saône
Début : 2025-12-06 18:00:00
fin : 2025-12-06 02:00:00
2025-12-06
L’association Tennis et Badminton de Fretigney-et-Velloreille organise, au Gymnase de la commune, un tournoi nocturne de badminton au profit du Téléthon. Venez nombreux participer à cet événement sportif et solidaire ! .
gymnase Fretigney-et-Velloreille 70130 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté ass.tennis.bad.fretigney@outlook.fr
