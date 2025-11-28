Téléthon Tournoi de belote individuel Bar-Tabac Le St Sauveur Saint-Sauveur-d’Aunis
Téléthon Tournoi de belote individuel Bar-Tabac Le St Sauveur Saint-Sauveur-d’Aunis vendredi 28 novembre 2025.
Téléthon Tournoi de belote individuel
Bar-Tabac Le St Sauveur 11 Place de la Mairie Saint-Sauveur-d’Aunis Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR
Début : 2025-11-28 19:30:00
fin : 2025-11-28
2025-11-28
Concours de belote individuelle.
Participation de 5 € par joueur
Inscription obligatoire auprès des gérants du bar-tabac avant le 26 novembre.
Bar-Tabac Le St Sauveur 11 Place de la Mairie Saint-Sauveur-d’Aunis 17540 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 03 25 34 96
English :
Individual belote competition.
Participation of 5 ? per player
Registration required with the bar-tabac managers before November 26.
German :
Individueller Belote-Wettbewerb.
Teilnahme von 5 ? pro Spieler
Obligatorische Anmeldung bei den Betreibern der Bar-Tabac bis zum 26. November.
Italiano :
Gara individuale di belote.
Partecipazione di 5? per giocatore
È necessario iscriversi presso i gestori del bar-tabacchi entro il 26 novembre.
Espanol :
Competición individual de belote.
Participación de 5? por jugador
Debes inscribirte con los responsables del bar-tabac antes del 26 de noviembre.
