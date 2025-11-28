Téléthon Tournoi de belote individuel Bar-Tabac Le St Sauveur Saint-Sauveur-d’Aunis

Téléthon Tournoi de belote individuel

Bar-Tabac Le St Sauveur 11 Place de la Mairie Saint-Sauveur-d’Aunis Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Début : 2025-11-28 19:30:00

fin : 2025-11-28

2025-11-28

Concours de belote individuelle.

Participation de 5 € par joueur

Inscription obligatoire auprès des gérants du bar-tabac avant le 26 novembre.

English :

Individual belote competition.

Participation of 5 ? per player

Registration required with the bar-tabac managers before November 26.

German :

Individueller Belote-Wettbewerb.

Teilnahme von 5 ? pro Spieler

Obligatorische Anmeldung bei den Betreibern der Bar-Tabac bis zum 26. November.

Italiano :

Gara individuale di belote.

Partecipazione di 5? per giocatore

È necessario iscriversi presso i gestori del bar-tabacchi entro il 26 novembre.

Espanol :

Competición individual de belote.

Participación de 5? por jugador

Debes inscribirte con los responsables del bar-tabac antes del 26 de noviembre.

