TÉLÉTHON TOURNOI DE TAROT Vialas

TÉLÉTHON TOURNOI DE TAROT Vialas dimanche 19 octobre 2025.

TÉLÉTHON TOURNOI DE TAROT

Maison du temps libre Vialas Lozère

Tarif : – – 5 EUR

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-19 14:15:00

fin : 2025-10-19

Date(s) :

2025-10-19

Dans le cadre du Téléthon à Vialas 2025 venez participer au tournoi de Tarot !

Tournoi en donnes libres 4 x 5 donnes. Début des jeux à 14h15 !

Buvette et petite restauration su place

Nombre de places limitées à 32 joueurs, inscription fortement conseillée par mail !

Dans le cadre du Téléthon à Vialas 2025 venez participer au tournoi de Tarot !

Tournoi en donnes libres 4 x 5 donnes. Début des jeux à 14h15 !

Buvette et petite restauration su place

Nombre de places limitées à 32 joueurs, inscription fortement conseillée par mail ! .

Maison du temps libre Vialas 48220 Lozère Occitanie telethon.vialas@gmail.com

English :

As part of the Vialas 2025 Telethon, come and take part in the Tarot tournament!

Free deals tournament: 4 x 5 deals. Games start at 2.15pm!

Refreshments and snacks on site

Places limited to 32 players, registration by e-mail strongly advised!

German :

Im Rahmen des Telethon in Vialas 2025 nehmen Sie am Tarot-Turnier teil!

Turnier mit freien Blättern: 4 x 5 Blätter. Beginn der Spiele um 14.15 Uhr!

Getränke und kleine Snacks vor Ort

Die Anzahl der Plätze ist auf 32 Spieler begrenzt, eine Anmeldung per E-Mail wird dringend empfohlen!

Italiano :

Partecipate al torneo di Tarocchi nell’ambito di Vialas 2025 Telethon!

Torneo di carte libere: 4 x 5 carte. Inizio dei giochi alle 14.15!

Rinfresco e spuntini in loco

Posti limitati a 32 giocatori, iscrizione fortemente consigliata via e-mail!

Espanol :

¡Ven a participar en el torneo de Tarot en el marco del Telemaratón Vialas 2025!

Torneo de cartas gratis: 4 x 5 cartas. Las partidas comienzan a las 14.15 h

Refrescos y tentempiés in situ

Plazas limitadas a 32 jugadores, ¡se recomienda encarecidamente inscribirse por correo electrónico!

L’événement TÉLÉTHON TOURNOI DE TAROT Vialas a été mis à jour le 2025-10-07 par 48-OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère