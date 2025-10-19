TÉLÉTHON TOURNOI DE TAROT Vialas
TÉLÉTHON TOURNOI DE TAROT Vialas dimanche 19 octobre 2025.
TÉLÉTHON TOURNOI DE TAROT
Maison du temps libre Vialas Lozère
Tarif : – – 5 EUR
Adulte
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-19 14:15:00
fin : 2025-10-19
Date(s) :
2025-10-19
Dans le cadre du Téléthon à Vialas 2025 venez participer au tournoi de Tarot !
Tournoi en donnes libres 4 x 5 donnes. Début des jeux à 14h15 !
Buvette et petite restauration su place
Nombre de places limitées à 32 joueurs, inscription fortement conseillée par mail !
Maison du temps libre Vialas 48220 Lozère Occitanie telethon.vialas@gmail.com
English :
As part of the Vialas 2025 Telethon, come and take part in the Tarot tournament!
Free deals tournament: 4 x 5 deals. Games start at 2.15pm!
Refreshments and snacks on site
Places limited to 32 players, registration by e-mail strongly advised!
German :
Im Rahmen des Telethon in Vialas 2025 nehmen Sie am Tarot-Turnier teil!
Turnier mit freien Blättern: 4 x 5 Blätter. Beginn der Spiele um 14.15 Uhr!
Getränke und kleine Snacks vor Ort
Die Anzahl der Plätze ist auf 32 Spieler begrenzt, eine Anmeldung per E-Mail wird dringend empfohlen!
Italiano :
Partecipate al torneo di Tarocchi nell’ambito di Vialas 2025 Telethon!
Torneo di carte libere: 4 x 5 carte. Inizio dei giochi alle 14.15!
Rinfresco e spuntini in loco
Posti limitati a 32 giocatori, iscrizione fortemente consigliata via e-mail!
Espanol :
¡Ven a participar en el torneo de Tarot en el marco del Telemaratón Vialas 2025!
Torneo de cartas gratis: 4 x 5 cartas. Las partidas comienzan a las 14.15 h
Refrescos y tentempiés in situ
Plazas limitadas a 32 jugadores, ¡se recomienda encarecidamente inscribirse por correo electrónico!
L’événement TÉLÉTHON TOURNOI DE TAROT Vialas a été mis à jour le 2025-10-07 par 48-OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère