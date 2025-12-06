Téléthon place de la Libération Vagney
Téléthon place de la Libération Vagney samedi 6 décembre 2025.
Téléthon
place de la Libération CENTRE VILLE Vagney Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-12-06 09:00:00
fin : 2025-12-06 23:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-06
Vente de brioches, démonstration et initiation à la boxe française, test de forme, marche nocturne, dîner préparé par un traiteur à partir de 19h30…tous les bénéfices et dons seront intégralement reversés à l’AFM.Tout public
place de la Libération CENTRE VILLE Vagney 88120 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 77 10 47 96
English :
Brioche sale, French boxing demonstration and initiation, fitness test, night walk, catered dinner from 7.30pm… all profits and donations will be donated to the AFM.
German :
Verkauf von Brioches, Vorführung und Einführung in das französische Boxen, Fitnesstest, Nachtwanderung, Abendessen, das ab 19:30 Uhr von einem Traiteur zubereitet wird…alle Gewinne und Spenden gehen vollständig an die AFM.
Italiano :
Vendita di panini, dimostrazione e introduzione alla boxe francese, test di fitness, passeggiata notturna, cena preparata da un catering a partire dalle 19.30… tutti i profitti e le donazioni andranno all’AFM.
Espanol :
Venta de bollos, demostración e iniciación al boxeo francés, prueba de fitness, paseo nocturno, cena preparada por un catering a partir de las 19h30… todos los beneficios y donativos se destinarán a la AFM.
L’événement Téléthon Vagney a été mis à jour le 2025-11-15 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DE LA BRESSE HAUTES VOSGES