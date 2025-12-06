Téléthon place de la Libération Vagney

Téléthon

Vente de brioches, démonstration et initiation à la boxe française, test de forme, marche nocturne, dîner préparé par un traiteur à partir de 19h30…tous les bénéfices et dons seront intégralement reversés à l’AFM.Tout public

place de la Libération CENTRE VILLE Vagney 88120 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 77 10 47 96

English :

Brioche sale, French boxing demonstration and initiation, fitness test, night walk, catered dinner from 7.30pm… all profits and donations will be donated to the AFM.

German :

Verkauf von Brioches, Vorführung und Einführung in das französische Boxen, Fitnesstest, Nachtwanderung, Abendessen, das ab 19:30 Uhr von einem Traiteur zubereitet wird…alle Gewinne und Spenden gehen vollständig an die AFM.

Italiano :

Vendita di panini, dimostrazione e introduzione alla boxe francese, test di fitness, passeggiata notturna, cena preparata da un catering a partire dalle 19.30… tutti i profitti e le donazioni andranno all’AFM.

Espanol :

Venta de bollos, demostración e iniciación al boxeo francés, prueba de fitness, paseo nocturno, cena preparada por un catering a partir de las 19h30… todos los beneficios y donativos se destinarán a la AFM.

