Téléthon: Vin chaud, crêpes et tombola Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom

Téléthon: Vin chaud, crêpes et tombola
Chalet de la place du Général de Gaulle Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom Calvados
Début : 2025-12-06 10:00:00
fin : 2025-12-06 17:00:00
2025-12-06
Les étudiants de BTS en comptabilité/gestion et BTS SAM du campus de Saint Thomas d’Aquin à Flers proposent une vente de crêpes et vin chaud, ainsi qu’une tombola au profit du téléthon.
Chalet de la place du Général de Gaulle Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom 14220 Calvados Normandie
English : Téléthon: Vin chaud, crêpes et tombola
BTS accounting/management and BTS SAM students from the Saint Thomas d’Aquin campus in Flers are selling crêpes and mulled wine, as well as holding a tombola in aid of the telethon.
