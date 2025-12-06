Téléthon: Vin chaud, crêpes et tombola Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom

Téléthon: Vin chaud, crêpes et tombola

Chalet de la place du Général de Gaulle Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom Calvados

Début : 2025-12-06 10:00:00

fin : 2025-12-06 17:00:00

2025-12-06

Les étudiants de BTS en comptabilité/gestion et BTS SAM du campus de Saint Thomas d’Aquin à Flers proposent une vente de crêpes et vin chaud, ainsi qu’une tombola au profit du téléthon.

Chalet de la place du Général de Gaulle Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom 14220 Calvados Normandie

English : Téléthon: Vin chaud, crêpes et tombola

BTS accounting/management and BTS SAM students from the Saint Thomas d’Aquin campus in Flers are selling crêpes and mulled wine, as well as holding a tombola in aid of the telethon.

